Our favourite Birds of Feather are back for a special adventure this Christmas, which sees Sharon, Tracey and Dorien flying the Chigwell nest.

Earlier this year Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph posed for a very special snap in Malta as they filmed the feature length festive episode, but never confirmed whether the girls would make it home in time for the big day.

You see they head off to Tangier to search for Travis (Charlie Quirke), who has mysteriously disappeared on his Gap year. It's while they're there that they run into gangster Vince (Martin Kemp), who comes to their rescue when they attract some unwanted attention.

You might remember that the last time we saw him he was getting quite friendly with Dorien. Could they have some unfinished business? Who knows.

What we do know is that Lesley, who was still in the running for Strictly’s 2016 Glitterball at the time, had dance partner Anton in Malta with her. Could he pop up in Tangier too?

He’d surely have no problem complimenting Dorien’s leopard skin ensembles… and perhaps the duo could even do a little dance on screen?

The Birds of Feather Christmas Special airs on ITV on Christmas Eve at 8pm on ITV

