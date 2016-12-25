Whether you love it or loathe it, chances are you've seen an episode of Mrs Brown's Boys featuring the titular Mrs Brown, aka Agnes, aka The Mammy.

And you'll probably know that there's an Irish comedian hiding beneath those hair rollers, but what does he actually look like?

Well, here's your answer.

61 year old Dubliner Brendan O'Carroll (the man with the glasses on his head) is the man behind Mrs Brown – and that's his wife, Jennifer Gibney (aka Mrs Brown's daughter Cathy) beside him.

And her sister, who plays Winnie's daughter, Sharon, is in the blue. Here's how they're all related.

Brendan created Mrs Brown (or Mrs Browne as she was originally called in the 1992 radio play) in the early 1990s.

He developed books and touring stage shows in which he played her himself, and enlisted members of his own family to play the Brown children.

Here's the process he has to go through to become Mrs Brown, as revealed backstage during the How Now Mrs Brown Cow tour in Toronto in 2010.

Mrs Brown (or Browne as she was known at the time) was also once played by Angelica Houston in the more serious 1999 adaptation, Agnes Browne.