Just when we thought The Great British Bake Off had left the BBC for good, another festive helping was served up.

Episode one of The Great Christmas Bake Off aired on Christmas Day, just as most of us were probably recovering from a very calorific Christmas lunch.

But how did you feel seeing Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins reunited? Was it the perfect festive treat, or did it make you realise all over again that this is the last time we'll see the team together?

As for the bakers themselves, which returnee impressed you most?

The Great Christmas Bake Off might not be able to replace a full series, but at least the gang were back together for Christmas.

Have your say in the comments below, or get in touch on our Facebook page.