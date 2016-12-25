After an almost unbearably long 12 months with no Doctor Who on screen (the first time there’s been such a gap since the series was revived in 2005), the sci-fi classic returned to BBC1 tonight for a (somewhat) festive adventure.

But what did you think of the superheroic shenanigans of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and Justin Chatwin’s Ghost? Was it a real Marvel, or did it leave you wanting to Avenge your wasted time?

Was the return of Matt Lucas’ Nardole a welcome addition, or did he rub you up the wrong way? Were the villains too scary or not scary enough? Were the jokes proper rib-ticklers, or gags so weak they’d make a Christmas cracker blush?

And, perhaps most importantly of all, did it pique your interest for the long-awaited full series due to kick off next Spring?

Whatever you think, we’d love to know it. After all, it's you – the viewers! – who matter. So, share your thoughts and post your review in the comments box below. We can't wait to hear your thoughts.