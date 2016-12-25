This mash-up of Game of Thrones' Cersei with Frozen's Let it Go is chillingly good Winter has come ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Sunday 25 December 2016 at 2:57PM Frozen's Let it Go – a colossally popular children's song about a princess whose magical powers have just been revealed. Inspiring, uplifting, wondrous!But things take a turn for the hilariously sinister in this video in which Cersei Lannister's twisted power-trip of destruction is played out against that lovely, innocent song... continue reading