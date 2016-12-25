Just when you think you'e spotted all the clever nods to future storylines in the Harry Potter novels, another one comes along and knocks your Dobby dedicated socks off.

As if the fact that JK Rowling had hidden all three Deathly Hallows under our nose in a scene wasn't exciting enough, another eagle eyed Potter fan has picked up on something special in Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets.

Apologies if someone else has already pointed this out or posted this; if so, please link below. (I did do a search but I didn't find anything). I think the biggest bit of foreshadowing in Harry Potter is in the Chamber of Secrets. Harry stabs the basilisk in the roof of its mouth, killing it, and in doing so is stabbed in the arm by the basilisk's fang. If the basilisk represents Voldemort, this is a perfect analogy for what happens at the end of Deathly Hallows. In order to kill Voldemort, Harry has to die himself. The basilisk venom would, of course, have killed him. Harry is then saved by Fawkes, who's tears heal him. In Deathly Hallows, Harry meets Dumbledore at an imagined Kings Cross station, and Dumbledore sends him back.

Whether it's intentional foreshadowing or not remains to be seen. Judging by Rowling's track record, though, there's no such thing as a Potter coincidence.

Either way, it's pretty magical, don'cha think?