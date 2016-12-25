It's a Christmas miracle: The Great British Bake Off star Norman Calder has returned to the tent one last time... looking like this.

The series five baker from Scotland was last seen in 2014 telling Mel and Sue how "exotic" pesto was, but on Christmas Day he was back as one of the returning contestants for The Great Christmas Bake Off.

“To be chosen to come back is quite an honour. It’s a nice Christmas present,” Norman said during the special. No no no, Norman, you are the gift that keeps on giving, putting a smile on our face just as we were ready to cry about Bake Off leaving the BBC all over again.

Wearing a Russian 'Ushanka' fur cap and a Merchant Navy scarf over his shoulder (of course we noticed the colours, Norm), the retired sailor looked chuffed to be back as he whipped up his biscuit Christmas tree decorations.

What did he bake? Shortbread, of course, spiked with a dram of Scotch to taste.

“This is the shortbread which I’m about to add some whisky flavour to," he explained. You don’t want too much whisky. Nothing worse than too much whisky is there?”

Sitting here bloated and sozzled after Christmas lunch, we'd probably agree. Although we'd still take a cup o' kindness yet with Norman... for auld lang syne.

The Great Christmas Bake Off continues on Boxing Day at 6.20pm on BBC1