Call the Midwife returns this Christmas Day with a brand new festive special.

The nurses are off to South Africa for this year's Christmas special, as they try to prevent a hospital on the Eastern Cape from closing down.

Set in 1962, the series sees all the key cast returning – minus Miranda Hart as Chummy – with guest star Sinead Cusack joining the Christmas special as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons, the woman in charge of Hope Clinic, the hospital under threat.

Nurse Trixie (Helen George), Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Sister Winifred (Victoria Yeates) and Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) journey to South Africa