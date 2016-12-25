With festive good cheer and a dash of Bake Off tears, Mary-Anne Boermans has won The Great Christmas Bake Off this Christmas Day.

The series 2 baker, who finished as runner-up to eventual winner Jo Wheatly in 2011, made a triumphant return to the Bake Off tent on Christmas Day, the first ever Bake Off Christmas special.

Inn the episode broadcast on BBC1, she overcame fellow festive bakers Norman, Ali and Cathryn. Judge Paul Hollywood had predicted that she would be one of the strongest coming in to the episode, and she didn't disappoint, thanks to snappy biscuit signature bakes and a knockout Netherlands-themed showstopper.

"You always were good on your flavours and you haven't let us down," Mary told Mary-Anne after tasting her Christmas wreath and Christmas pudding biscuits. "They taste divine!" she added, with both Paul AND Mary giving her a Bake Off patented handshake.

She dropped to third in the technical challenge, but won through thanks to her incredible Christmas scene showstopper (above), inspired by Christmas holidays in the Netherlands with her Dutch husband.

"I wanted my last cake for Mary Berry to be a good one," she said, adding that it was quite emotional returning to the tent.

Thankfully, Mary was more than impressed by the result: "The flavours are superb. There isn't one that you've failed on."

The Great Christmas Bake Off episode two airs on Boxing Day at 7pm on BBC1. Find out which bakers will be returning here.