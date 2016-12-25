Remember the time Martin Freeman played a man working as body double for sex scenes in Love Actually?

And he had to pop his hands on Stacey from Gavin & Stacey's breasts in one of those scenes you never wanted to have to watch with your parents?

Well, Freeman says those scenes were never ever supposed to be sexy, and if you found them in any way titillating you were picking them up wrong.

"I guess the point with Love Actually is that it was not meant to be sexy," he told Graham Norton. "It was meant to be fun and innocent."

"When you do sex scenes where you are acting [the actual deed], it's a bit more vulnerable! Inevitably, you're giving away some of your own state secrets there", Freeman continued.

"Whereas in Love Actually, there was dialogue. The funny thing about it is that it was two very ordinary people. It wasn't meant to be turning anyone on. So, if it did, shame on you!"

Tell that to all the Freeman fans out there Martin. They do love you so.