You'd have struggled to get through the last two winters without singing, humming or whole-heartedly belting out this song from hit Disney film Frozen. We've all been at it. Even if we didn't want to be. Those tracks are more contagious than the common cold.

And we bet you think you know every single word, right? Well, it's that time of year again, so we've concocted a clever video quiz to test your lyrical knowledge. Good luck...