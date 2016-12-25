OK, so we need to talk about Michelle. The new, recast Michelle, who has made her debut this festive season. Do we accept her? Can we put Susan Tully out of our minds? And does it really matter that Michelle has a new face? After all, we’re talking about a character that left two decades ago and who a sizeable percentage of EastEnders fans won’t even remember.

Recasting is a strange, almost alchemical art. Sometimes, it works from the off: Kate Ford’s Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street and Ryan Hawley’s Robert Sugden on Emmerdale – both seemed to effortlessly inhabit the skin of a character previously portrayed by somebody else. Others - James Bye’s Martin Fowler and Ted Reilly’s Johnny Carter on EastEnders – took a while to be accepted. Why is this the case?

I think it has to be down to impact and memorable storylines. Take Johnny, whose brilliant coming out scene completely sold both Sam Strike and the Carter clan to EastEnders viewers. When his successor arrived, it’s no wonder that the audience initially baulked, such was the devotion they had to the original Johnny. On the flip side, when Kate Ford took over as Corrie’s Tracy, she was inheriting a character that’d spent years being sent upstairs to play tapes. The bond with viewers just wasn’t as strong.

So if actress Jenna Russell is to a backlash as Michelle, it’ll be from long-time fans. Susan Tully’s put-upon, burdened look so summed up those early Walford years; that deep, authentic east London voice totally at one with her careworn surroundings. She really was unique – and almost totemic of 1980s’ EastEnders.

But, for others, it really will be a case of ‘Michelle who?’. And the fact that Michelle Mark 2 doesn’t bear a resemblance to Michelle Mark 1 won’t matter a jot. Soap fans care passionately about the here and now; last month is a distant memory, never mind 1985. Whenever a well-loved character leaves, there’s typically a cry of “oh, it’ll never be the same without them”. A fortnight on, they’re forgotten. And head swaps can be quickly assimilated into the action, especially if the show is on good form.

All of which begs the question: just what is the quality of EastEnders as 2016 draws to a close? Well, this year’s festive special was certainly different. No car crashes, no food fights (barring one jettisoned sprout), no affairs revealed on DVD. In its place, an almost Blitz spirit camaraderie with a power cut standing in for the blackout and de facto ARP warden Patrick rousing Dot from her lonely Christmas meal. It felt like EastEnders re-affirming its pledge to fans as a show about characters dusting themselves down in the face of adversity. Slightly hackneyed at times, particularly when the Queen Vic’s piano was wheeled out for a whole-cast sing-along, but heartwarming nonetheless.

In the past, there’s always been that temptation with EastEnders at Christmas to have everyone lurch from crisis to catastrophe, to the extent that we can become emotionally distanced from the drama. This year’s offering seemed to be wanting to offer up the antidote to that with an emphasis on the everyday; the mundane rather than the melodramatic. A bold choice, maybe, but I’m not sure that the balance is quite right.

Soap fans like to see their worst fears articulated, not their day-to-day woes reflected. So it was a shame that Lee’s mental agony and financial angst, for instance, (a plotline that has been the highlight of the winter months) was sidelined save for his cliffhanger arrest.

Instead, there was a determined effort to up the feelgood factor: we had Skype messages from loved ones (Sonia, Linda, Johnny) which – in keeping with the wartime metaphor – felt like postcards from the front. And, of course, Phil got word that a new liver was waiting. After being shot twice and involved in countless car crashes, you have to wonder how much of the original Phil is left. Give him a month and he’ll be starring in a Six Million Dollar Man reboot.

But, when it comes down to it, there’ll be only be one true talking point of the 2016 Christmas episode and it won’t be the new Michelle. It won’t even be the return of Max. It’ll be Honey saying, “Don’t touch Dot’s pussy – you don’t know where it’s been”. EastEnders might be trying to hark back to its mid-80s social-realist roots. But for one glorious second, it was channelling a mid-70s episode of Are You Being Served?

