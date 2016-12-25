JK Rowling is the queen of intricate plot details and often surprises us with her smashing foreshadowing but did she hide a major twist right in the middle of a key Chamber of Secrets scene?

Did she actually hint that Salazar Slytherin's Basilisk wasn't the cold hearted creature we thought it was?

Consider Redditor KP09590's argument and you might just be convinced that she did.

So basically, the basilisk wasn't evil - it was just blindly following orders (especially after Fawkes finished off its eyes) and would actually help someone out if they needed assistance?

Now that, my dear Muggles - whether it be true or not - is a magical idea.

Justice for the Chamber of Secrets 1!