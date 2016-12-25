17 lies Love Actually tells us about Christmas It may be one of our favourite festive films but it's been LYING to us about Christmas all along... By Sarah Doran Sunday 25 December 2016 at 10:00AM 1 That you’ll definitely get to slow dance with the best looking bloke in the office at the Christmas party 2 And take him home 3 And your boss will actually ENCOURAGE it Couldn't that become a bit of a HR issue? 4 That door to door carol singing is a thing anyone in London expects 5 Or would be willing to open the front door for, never mind leaving it open… Even her husband tells her to "give them a quid and tell them to bugger off". 6 That it’s totally OK to kiss your husband’s best pal, because it’s Christmas What is this, the festive equivalent of "we were on a break?". That's MORE than enough now. 7 That Ant and/or Dec would be anywhere but the Australian jungle that close to the festive season Everybody knows it's I'm A Celeb time. FACT. 8 That any retail worker is actually happy to see a customer during the Christmas rush 9 Or has that much time to spend gift wrapping presents The fact that Rowan Atkinson's character was originally supposed to be a Christmas angel is the only explanation we can think of. 10 That Hugh Grant will turn up outside your door on Christmas Eve 11 That a school nativity play would be on at a time that’s actually convenient for people to go along If it's not 2.17pm on the dot on a Tuesday when you've got an important meeting or the work Christmas lunch, it's not a properly scheduled nursery/school nativity. 12 Or feature beautifully crafted costumes In our day it was a case of a tea towel on the head for a shepherd, a cardboard crown for a king, and fairy wings for an angel - if you were lucky. 13 That anyone could actually manage to book a flight from London to rural France at the last minute on Christmas Eve We hate Uncle Jamie and his jammy ways too. 14 And get to a tiny restaurant in the middle of nowhere before it closed On Christmas Eve. In a country where shops still close on Sundays. 15 That any London airport’s security queue would be THIS SMALL and civilised on Christmas Eve We've been there, lugging suitcases. WE KNOW. 16 That the Christmas number one is likely to be anything other than an X Factor winner’s single Or is even a thing people care about any more... 17 And that anyone in the whole wide world could cheat on Emma Thompson at Christmas That's right Harry. They'd have to be a classic fool. continue reading 17 lies Love Actually tells us about Christmas Share on Facebook Share on Twitter