William Shatner, Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew have been leading the call for support for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, 60, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to LA.

A United Airlines representative confirmed that one of the passengers on board a flight from London became unresponsive as the airline made its descent into LAX, but did not name Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities”, they told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics were ready and waiting when the flight landed, NBC reports.

“At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest.

LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fellow travellers on board the flight identified the Star Wars actress as the passenger who had fallen ill, tweeting their shock.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

He was joined by her Star Wars colleagues Peter Mayhew and Mark Hamill.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Warwick Davis and Gwendoline Christie also tweet their support for the actress, while Graham Norton simply told her "don't even think about it".

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you... #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher Don't even think about it!! This planet needs you on it! Sending so much love xxx — graham norton (@grahnort) December 23, 2016

Adam Hills dedicated the last few moments on Friday night’s The Last Leg to the actress and friend of the show, wishing her well and warning 2016 not to take another screen legend.

Representatives for Fisher have yet to respond to RadioTimes.com’s requests for comment.