You had better make the most of the Birds of a Feather Christmas special on 24th December, because the trio won't be back for a while.

Earlier this year, ITV commissioned another series of the comedy classic starring Pauline Quirke, Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph as original Essex girls Sharon Theodopolopodos, Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Green.

The Birds came together over the autumn to film a festive special in Malta, with Strictly Come Dancing contestant Lesley Joseph bringing along her pro partner Anton Du Beke so she should keep training.

In the Christmas Eve episode, the Birds leave Chigwell for Tangier to search for Travis (Charlie Quirke), who has mysteriously disappeared on his Gap year.

But series 13 will have to wait – as filming has not yet started. Shal, Trace and Dor should return in late 2017.