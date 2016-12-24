Grantchester returns this Christmas for its first ever festive special – and December brings with it plenty of drama in the Cambridgeshire village. Pregnant Amanda (Morven Christie) is adjusting to life after leaving her husband, Guy (Tom Austen). She and Sidney Chambers (James Norton) continue to share strong feelings for one another but can a vicar in the 1950s really be romantically linked with a separated, pregnant woman?

If that all sounds rather un-festive then worry not – there is still plenty of room for snow and festivities among all the emotional drama.

And ardent Grantchester fans can look ahead to the New Year with the knowledge that Sidney and Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) will be back soon with a brand-new six-part series filmed earlier this year and heading for screens in 2017.

The new episodes will welcome Doctor Who star Peter Davison in a guest role as Geoff Towler – described as "the village solicitor, captain of the cricket team and a man who rules his family with a rod of iron."

Series three will also welcome back old favourites Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Lorne MacFadyen and – of course – black Labrador Dickens.