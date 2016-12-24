Channel 4 are going on a bear hunt this Christmas with a half-hour adaptation of Michael Rosen's classic children's tale, brought to life by the likes of Olivia Colman, Pam Ferris and Mark Williams.

The festive treat, based on Rosen's 1989 bedtime book We're Going on a Bear Hunt, has been illustrated by Helen Oxenbury and is made by the team behind The Snowman and The Snowdog which aired on C4 over Christmas 2012.

This year's festive adventure tells the story of Stan, Katie, Rosie, Max, the baby and Rufus the dog who embark on an adventure a day before Christmas after their parents (Colman and Williams) go to the rescue of grandma (Ferris).

Spurred on by Katie's love of grizzlies, the children go on a bear hunt through long grass and squelchy mud in a Christmassy tale ideal for family viewing.

When is We're Going on a Bear Hunt on TV?

We're Going on a Bear Hunt is on Channel 4 at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve