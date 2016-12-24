After entertaining six million viewers last Christmas with Joanna Lumley, David Walliams is back on BBC1 with a new Christmas chum.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will be appearing in a series of skits, but sadly for Downton fans, is not expected to send up the Julian Fellowes drama.

Filmed on location and in front of a live studio audience, the show follows a six part series earlier this year where he was accompanies by stars including Harry Enfield and Sheridan Smith.

The show also stars Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson’s The Agency) and Mike Wozniak (Man Down).

What time is Walliams & Friend on TV tonight?

BBC1 at 10pm on Tuesday 27th December

