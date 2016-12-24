After a successful revival earlier this year, the new Robot Wars is gearing up for two festive specials this holiday season called Robot Wars: Battle of the Stars.

Prepare to deck the halls with robot bodies as Angela Scanlon and Dara Ó Briain return as hosts, presiding over two hour-long episodes that will see teams of celebrities (rather than the usual enthusiastic amateur roboteers) compete to build their infernal devices and battle it out in the arena.

What time is the Robot Wars Christmas Special on TV?

The first hour-long part of the Christmas "Battle of the Stars" will air at 8pm on Wednesday 28th December on BBC2, while the second part will be shown on Thursday 29th December at 8pm on BBC2.

Who’s in it?

As noted hosts Angela Scanlon and Dara Ó Briain are back in the arena to preside over the battles, and you can expect the usual presence of House Robots Sir Killalot, Matilda, Shunt and Dead Metal.

Sir Killalot, Matilda and Shunt

The celebrity guests (who will team up with an experienced roboteer from the series to build and battle some ‘bots) will include Radio 1 DJs Scott Mills and Chris Stark, with more celebrities revealed over the coming months.

Are any other robots coming back?

Outside the House Robots it’s a bit unclear, but we’d imagine the experienced contestants teaming up with the celebrity guests will be familiar faces from the most recent series, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to have cameos for their robot creations.

