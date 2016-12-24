Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown’s Boys - voted the best British sitcom of the 21st century - returns for two Christmas Specials this year, and it looks like Agnes and her family will be having an especially chaotic festive season.

What time is it on?

Mrs Brown's Boys is on BBC1 at 10.30pm on Christmas Day.

What’s happening?

Something’s awry in the Brown household this festive season. In episode one – Mammy’s Forest – Agnes Brown is fed up with the hassle of Christmas trees, so this year she refuses to have one. But with Grandad’s health a worry for everyone, it feels like there’s something else missing apart from the tree.

Elsewhere, a blaze at Wash and Blow leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair – until Mrs Brown saves the day.

Agnes Brown’s grandson Bono is being bullied by a boy at school in the second Christmas special – but Agnes only makes matters worse. Meanwhile, Cathy has a new, French boyfriend who makes a dodgy first impression – not ideal if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown.

In better news, however, Grandad is back from hospital with a prescription for medical marijuana. What could possibly go wrong?

