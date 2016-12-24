Jonathan Creek is back!

Alan Davies’ sleuth may have dispensed with his duffel coat and got a wife in the form of Polly Creek (Sarah Alexander) the last time he was on TV.

But one thing that has not changed in nearly twenty years on the box is his pre-eminence as the master of the locked-room mystery.

He is returning in a 90-minute special written by David Renwick and alongside a glittering cast including Warwick Davis (Star Wars, Life’s Too Short), Emun Elliott (The Paradise, Game Of Thrones), Ken Bones (Dr Who, Atlantis) and Rosalind March (Calendar Girls, The Evermoor Chronicles).

The story centres on a 19th century sorcerer named Jacob Surtees would summon the powers of Hell to terrorise and subjugate his victims at his home, Daemons’ Roost.

A hundred and fifty years after his death the house is occupied by another, equally macabre, figure: veteran horror film director Nathan Clore. With his health now failing he has summoned home his stepdaughter Alison, to share with her the chilling truth of what happened to her family there.

However, just days before her arrival Nathan Clore has suffered a debilitating stroke, rendering him terribly paralysed and unable to communicate the very truth that she has come to learn.

Cometh the hour, cometh the Creek to solve everything…

What time is Jonathan Creek on TV?

Jonathan Creek is on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesday 28th December

