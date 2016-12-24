What do you get if you cross Spamalot with the Wonders of the Universe? Well, The Entire Universe of course...

Written by Monty Python star Eric Idle, this intriguing comedy combines larger than life characters with some of the biggest questions in the scientific exploration of the universe. Sound strange... yes it does, doesn't it!

The show starts with Cox arriving to deliver a Christmas lecture in a television studio - but when it emerges that the studio is that of Rutland Weekend Television, it becomes clear very quickly that this is going to be no usual scientific affair.

This one hour programme brings alive the universe through speech, song and dance thanks to the choreography of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and also features Warwick Davies, Noel Fielding and Hannah Waddingham.

Eric Idle said of the project: “I am very pleased that Rutland Weekend Television is back on BBC TV with a Christmas Special only 41 years after its last one. The world’s smallest TV station takes on the world’s largest subject: the entire universe.

“It’s fitting that 41 years after Rutland Weekend Television produced a Christmas special with George Harrison, it is back with the Beatle of Science, Brian Cox. No doubt what Rutland did for TV in the 70s it will now do for science - and set it back 40 years.”

What time is the Entire Universe on TV?

The Entire Universe is on BBC2 at 9.30pm on Boxing Day

