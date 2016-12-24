What time is Philomena Cunk on Christmas on TV? The comedy character from Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe is back on BBC and on a mission to discover the true meaning of Christmas ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Saturday 24 December 2016 at 8:54AM The ever-acerbic Philomena Cunk will be back on BBC2 with a brand new comedy special this festive period, Cunk on Christmas. The comedy character, originally created for Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe, has branched out into her own "in-depth" documentary investigations recently. She began with Cunk on Shakespeare, and now she's back, trying to "track down the true meaning of Christmas, and find out exactly what it is he wants". What time is Cunk on Christmas on TV? The one-off comedy special, written by Charlie Brooker, will air at 10pm on Thursday 29th December on BBC2. Who is Philomena Cunk? Cunk is played by comic actress Diane Morgan, who recently starred in BBC sitcom Motherland. Cunk will also be appearing in Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe, trying to make sense of the year's news. Good luck with that. Sherlock, Bake Off, Doctor Who and Agatha Christie head up BBC's Christmas TV schedule 30 top shows on TV this Christmas DoctorWho Call theMidwife Strictly Come DancingChristmas special Grantchester Maigret's Dead Man Sherlock Mrs Brown's Boys Outnumbered We're Going onA Bear Hunt EastEnders CoronationStreet Emmerdale The GreatChristmas Bake Off Witness for the Prosecution Ethel and Ernest Last Tango inHalifax To Walk Invisible:The Bronte Sisters JonathanCreek Birds of aFeather Walliamsand Friend Robot Wars Philomena CunkOn Christmas The Real MarigoldOn Tour The EntireUniverse Gogglesprogs The Windsors BlanketyBlank The Flying ScotsmanFrom the Footplate Still OpenAll Hours RevoltingRhymes continue reading