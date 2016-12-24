The ever-acerbic Philomena Cunk will be back on BBC2 with a brand new comedy special this festive period, Cunk on Christmas.

The comedy character, originally created for Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe, has branched out into her own "in-depth" documentary investigations recently. She began with Cunk on Shakespeare, and now she's back, trying to "track down the true meaning of Christmas, and find out exactly what it is he wants".

What time is Cunk on Christmas on TV?

The one-off comedy special, written by Charlie Brooker, will air at 10pm on Thursday 29th December on BBC2.

Who is Philomena Cunk?

Cunk is played by comic actress Diane Morgan, who recently starred in BBC sitcom Motherland. Cunk will also be appearing in Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe, trying to make sense of the year's news. Good luck with that.

Sherlock, Bake Off, Doctor Who and Agatha Christie head up BBC's Christmas TV schedule

30 top shows on TV this Christmas

Doctor
Who

Call the
Midwife

Strictly Come Dancing
Christmas special

Grantchester 

Maigret's Dead Man
 

Sherlock

Mrs Brown's Boys

Outnumbered

We're Going on
A Bear Hunt

EastEnders

Coronation
Street


Emmerdale

The Great
Christmas Bake Off

Witness for the 
Prosecution

Ethel and Ernest
 

Last Tango in
Halifax

To Walk Invisible:
The Bronte Sisters

Jonathan
Creek

Birds of a
Feather

Walliams
and Friend

Robot Wars
 

Philomena Cunk
On Christmas

The Real Marigold
On Tour 

The Entire
Universe

Gogglesprogs

The Windsors

Blankety
Blank

The Flying Scotsman
From the Footplate

Still Open
All Hours

Revolting
Rhymes 