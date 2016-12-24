The adult version of the show is one of the most popular formats on Channel 4 and is responsible for propelling Scarlett "I'm A Celebrity" Moffatt into national stardom. It might be smaller, and it might take longer to make, but that by no means that Gogglesprogs - Channel 4's mini-version of the show - is in any way less fun to watch.

This Christmas the kids return with another festive feast of television criticism which is sure to amuse and amaze Channel 4 viewers as they chomp on their turkey. It seems likely that in such a turbulent year of news that the kids will be debating some of the seismic shifts in global politics as well as the best drama, entertainment and comedy formats on the show.  

Last year the Christmas edition of the show pulled in an excellent 4 million viewers for Channel 4, so you certainly won't be a lone laughing at this year's programme. 

What time is Gogglesprogs Christmas special on TV?

Gogglesprogs is on at 8pm on Christmas Eve on Channel 4

What are the best shows to watch on TV this Christmas?

And what time are they on?

