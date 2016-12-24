What happens when you get two women declaring all-out war against each other, all for the sake of a certain Game of Thrones star, Iain Glen? Delicious - that's what.

Delicious is a new four-part drama coming to Sky 1 which tells a story of love, sex, lies and betrayal.

When is it on?

Delicious will run over four episodes and begins at 9pm on Friday 30th December on Sky1

Who’s in it?

Dawn French will be joined by Emilia Fox (Silent Witness), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) and Sheila Hancock (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas).

What’s happening?

Dawn French’s character, a cook named Gina, and Emilia Fox’s Sam will go head to head as two women who have both been betrayed by the same man: Iain Glen’s Leo.

Sheila Hancock, meanwhile, appears as Leo’s formidable mother Mimi, and newcomers Ruari O’Connor and Tanya Reynolds as Leo’s two children.

Sheila Hancock

Written by the man behind Mr Selfridge, Dan Sefton, and set in Cornwall, the series will tell the tale of a love triangle wherein Leo’s current wife Sam, suspicious that he is cheating, confides in his ex-wife Gina who she is sure will recognise the signs.

And guess what? It turns out it’s Gina herself who is the ‘other woman’. Chaos ensues.

Watch the trailer below…