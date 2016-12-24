James Norton's Sidney Chambers took to our TV screens for his first Christmas Special on ITV this year, but did the clergyman turned detective's festive adventure live up to expectations?

Sidney and his trusty partner in (solving) crime, Geordie, found themselves facing quite the challenge as a groom-to-be turned up dead with the wedding rings that should have been on his and his future wife's fingers lodged firmly in his mouth.

But did the mystery chill you to the core? Did the legendary Julian Glover send a shiver down your spine?

What about Sidney and Amanda (Morven Christie)? Were you satisfied with their festive storyline?

And, perhaps most importantly, did the feature-length episode leave you excited for the upcoming third series?

We really want to know what you - YES, YOU - think, so share your thoughts and reviews in the comments below.