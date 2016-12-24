David Walliams made his debut tonight as host of classic game show Blankety Blank, following in the footsteps of previous hosts Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Paul O'Grady.

Walliams has said he had "very big shoes to fill" - do you think he did his predecessors justice in the one-off ITV special?

The game show sees the host asking celebrities to help contestants fill in the missing words - is it time for another revival? And if so, would you like to see Walliams get the gig for good?

