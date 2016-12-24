Our favourite Birds of Feather got the gang back together for a special Christmas adventure, which saw Sharon, Tracey and Dorien flying the Chigwell nest.

The trio headed off to Tangier to search for Travis (Charlie Quirke) - who had mysteriously disappeared on his Gap year - and ran into gangster Vince (Martin Kemp), who was luckily on hand to come to their rescue when they attracted some unwanted attention.

Linda Robson, Pauline Quirke and Lesley Joseph always seem to have the best fun when they don their 'Birds' attire, but did their behind-the-scenes fun translate to the TV screen?

Did the trio's tale leave your ribs feeling thoroughly tickled? Or was the special a bit of a Christmas turkey?

