Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter

The first film's Harry Potter went on to become quite the international star, with roles on both stage and screen to his name. Most recently he's been making movies about football hooligans and farting corpses, and he's proven himself to be a stellar Graham Norton guest too.

Emma Watson - Hermione Granger

When she was cast as Hermione Granger, Emma Watson was a relative unknown. 15 years later she's a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador with several films and a feminist #HeForShe campaign to her name. Oh, and she's about to play Belle in Disney's live action Beauty & The Beast. No biggie.

Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley

The film's very own Ron went on to star in films like Thunderpants, Cherry Bomb and Driving Lessons with his Potter mum, Julie Walters. Most recently he's popped up in Ed Sheeran's Lego House music video, played various roles on stage, and returned to the cinema screen in some independent projects.