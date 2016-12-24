New Outnumbered Christmas special photos revealed and, surprise surprise, the kids are all grown up The Brockmans return after three years – how time flies... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Jonathan Holmes Saturday 24 December 2016 at 3:49PM Outnumbered is a reliably hilarious peek into frantic family life, and every visit to the Brockmans' is a welcome one. Plus this year's Christmas special, the first in three years, sounds great, involving an interminable Boxing Day car ride to complete a "special mission" for grandad. So yes, we're looking forward to another 40 minute episode on BBC1 from Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, with Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez all returning. But we're also crying and singing Cat Stevens. And you should too. I know we've come a long way... We're changing day to day... But tell me... Where do the children play-ay-ay-ay-aaaaaaaay? [Breaks down sobbing] See more pictures of the Outnumbered cast here continue reading