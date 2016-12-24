Step aside Posh and Becks, Michelle Keegan and Lorne MacFadyen are here to bring football's original golden couple - Tina and Bobby Moore - to life on screen and they're not doing it by halves.

The first trailer for the upcoming drama hints that the duo don't hold back when bringing the pair's passionate relationship to life.

Based on Moore's memoir, Bobby Moore: By The Person Who Knew Him Best, the drama will tell the tale of teenage secretary Tina Dean, who married her childhood sweetheart for love, only to be thrust into the limelight when the promising footballer lead England to victory in the 1966 World Cup.

From his battle with illness to the rise and fall of his football career, the drama follows Bobby and Tina through the highs and lows of their extraordinary life together.

Oh and Our Girl star Keegan really did dye her hair blonde for the role too, just in case you're wondering if it's a wig she's wearing.