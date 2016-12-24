Merry Christmas, here are lots of movie Santas cut into one gloriously festive video Just as there are all sorts of humans in the world, there are all sorts of Santas... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Kasia Delgado Saturday 24 December 2016 at 8:18AM The Santa of our childhood imagination is a nice, jolly man. But cinema has seen plenty of different incarnations of The Man With The Bag, from friendly to fiendish, from magical to criminal, from Ho Ho Ho to Horrible. In this super-cut of movie Santas, you'll see all the iconic Saint Nicks in all their weird and wonderful variety... continue reading