Birds of a Feather is back on our screens for a festive special, and the Birds are getting themselves into all kinds of trouble.

This Christmas we see Sharon, Tracey and Dorien set off on an adventure to Tangier in Morocco... why? To search for Tracey’s son, Travis, who’s gone missing after finally being allowed to fly the nest and go on a gap year.

Tracey is sick with worry and jumps on the next flight with Sharon, who – not one to pass up on the chance of a holiday – insists she’s going with her. Dorien invites herself along as it’s a great opportunity to get material for her saucy new book.

Chaos ensues: gangs, fraud and getting stranded in the desert are all involved – and the Birds encounter cast newbies Vince (Martin Kemp) and British Consul Rupert Julian-Jones (Robert Portal) on their travels.

Will they get back to Chigwell in time for Christmas?

Pauline Quirke - Sharon Theodopolopodous

Sharon is a larger than life, loud-mouthed character from Edmonton who moved to her sister’s luxury pad after both their husbands were convicted of armed robbery.

Where do I recognise Pauline Quirke from?

She is perhaps best known for playing Hazel Rhodes in Emmerdale, and has also appeared in Broadchurch and The Bill.

Linda Robson – Tracey Stubbs

Tracey is Sharon’s older, slightly more straight-laced sister who lives in the posh house in Essex.

Where do I recognise Linda Robson from?

Robson has been presenting Loose Women for years and she was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2012.

Lesley Joseph – Dorien Green

The sisters' neighbour is the wealthy, man-eating Dorien Green, who dresses scandalously – she has a penchant for leopard print – and dates younger men.

Where do I recognise Lesley Joseph from?

Joseph was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year – at 70 she was the oldest person to compete on the show but eventually went out after five weeks.