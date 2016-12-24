Will Jim Moriarty be back? Will Mary Watson die? Will Tom Hiddleston be the third Holmes brother? What is Sherlock's Final Problem?

Sherlock fans have a LOT to worry about these days but Martin Freeman is on hand to put their minds at ease about one thing in particular - John and Sherlock's bromance.

The actor has allayed fears that the JohnLock bromance will be shattered in series 4, telling BBC Breakfast that it's quite simply not going to happen.

“There’s no way that this should could operate without that friendship” Freeman said, batting away suggestions that the duo would part ways.

However, he did confirm that life will change for John Watson thanks to the arrival of baby daughter Rosamund.

“The stakes get higher in a different area in his life”, he said.

Meanwhile Louise Brealey has hinted that Molly Hooper will have an interesting run when Sherlock returns on New Year's Day - but she's keeping mum about it for now.

Roll on 2017, we can't wait 221b back in Baker Street!

Sherlock returns to BBC1 on New Year's Day