When is Emmerdale on?

5:45pm, ITV

What's happening?

Zak's reservations about moving away are revealed - will he reunite with Lisa? Ashley and the Thomas family get a Christmas surprise. There's a thawing between Moira and Cain. Plus Dan and Kerry are both feeling lonely.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas on Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.