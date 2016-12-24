Linda Carter is to make a temporary exit from Walford in order to look after her mum Elaine, who has suffered a stroke.

Tonight's episode of EastEnders saw Linda receive the news that her mother was in a hospital in Spain, with doctors currently uncertain as to what the prognosis will be.

Linda - overwhelmed by feelings of guilt after opting not to speak to Elaine that morning on the phone - immediately made plans to fly overseas, with son Johnny choosing to go too in order to offer support.

Husband Mick will now be left running the Vic with the help of Tina, Shirley, Lee, Babe and Whitney as Linda makes her mercy dash to Spain.

The character of Linda has had to be written out thanks to actress Kellie Bright's pregnancy. but the soap star has made plain her intention to return to the role in 2017.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of New Year on EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.