Multiple tabloid reports claim that 2017's Celebrity Big Brother will be an "all-star v new star" series bringing back some of the biggest, best (and most controversial) characters from the history of Celebrity Big Brother and the public version of the show. So if that is the case, it is of course time to start speculating who those people might be!

What we do know is exactly when the show is coming back. Take it away, host Emma Willis...

#CBB is nearly BACK! 🙌🙌🙌 Join us for the Live @bbuk launch on Tuesday 3rd Jan at 9pm on @channel5_tv… Pop Goes January!! pic.twitter.com/nUuFbaxXg9 — Emma Willis (@EmmaWillis) December 8, 2016

Yep we only have to wait until Tuesday 3rd of January to find out!

But what about those housemates? Let the rumours begin...

Honey G

Honey G may not have won The X Factor, but she has emerged with a record deal and a spot on the X Factor live tour. There have been reports that CBB bosses are very keen to sign her up, and we can see why: perhaps a few weeks of being filmed 24/7 would help unlock the enigma that is Honey G (is she for real?).

Sure, her reps have said she's too busy to enter the house, and she has tweeted: "Just to clarify to my fans,this is not true. I haven't agreed to be on Big Brother."

But could this be a ruse? Or – even further – could she mean she hasn't agreed... yet?