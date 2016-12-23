Stage name

Honey G ("Sweet like Honey G" as she told the judges)

Real name

Anna Georgette Gilford

Age

35

From

North West London in Harrow (or "North Weezy")

Audition

A song about Honey G ("When I say Honey, you say G" etc...) which then switched into a cover of Missy Elliott's Work It (including the bit where she flipped it and reversed it).

Moves

These speak for themselves.

Judges' Reaction

Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger got in the groove. Louis Walsh seemed unsure of where to put himself while Simon Cowell turned away during her audition before declaring: "You shouldn't be doing that!" adding: "Please, please just end this" as he opted out of casting a vote.

X Factor journey

Wow, it's been a rock road for Honey G. Yes, she made it to the Six Chair Challenge, but failed to get a seat as Sharon made her decision. However, when rival Ivy Grace failed to get a Visa to allow her to travel for Judges' Houses, G was back in.

A performance of Coolio's Gangster's Paradise at Sharon's LA pad showed that Sharon's change of heart was complete. She's in the live shows.

Here's a picture without those glasses

Ready 😀 pic.twitter.com/sXaZ4rWrun — HONEY G - RAP ARTIST (@The_Honey_G) August 13, 2016

There's plenty more music on her YouTube channel

Including this track 'Your Loving', which you can download on iTunes should you feel so inspired.

As we learned, she's an urban music artist/rap music artist/producer

"Honey G. started mixing in 1999. After mixing for only 4 months she made her 1st appearance at Club Abbyss in Ayia Napa and gained a DJ residency at Gas club in the summer of 2000," her website explains.

"In the early 2000’s she launched her own club night called Luvibe in Manchester whilst studying and DJ-ed at many venues in the UK on the UK Garage Scene. Luvibe was all about showcasing Black Female talent. She also made appearances on BBC Radio 1xtra and Radio 1 after she graduated in Popular Music and Recording from Salford University and came runner up in the National Student DJ Competition sponsored by Ministry of Sound."

...but what's her day job?

Honey G/Anna runs her own recruitment firm ARG Search Limited, focussing on IT services. Prior to this she spent more than a decade working in the sector at senior level. Bet there's a funky track on the hold music, right?

She's pretty sporty

To quote her own personal website: "She is a woman of many talents and is also an ex-young middx county tennis champion and athlete."

Her LinkedIn profile reveals further details:

Netball for Diageo 2nd Team- 2005- 2006

Netball for Salford University 2nd Team- 1999- 2004

Quarter Finalist North American Maccabi Games-1996 (Tennis)

Maccabiah Games – 1997- Captain of the Tennis Team

Bronze Medalist European Maccabi Games- Amsterdam-1995 (Tennis)

Flag Holder representing Great Britain at the North American Maccabi Games.1996 (Tennis)

Volleyball for Harrow- 1994

Middlesex County Tennis Champion 1992 (Tennis)

Captain of the 1st Tennis Team (Dr Challoners) (1997-1999)

And she also "memorised the raps from most of Snoop Doggy Songs Doggy style album when she was young"

So you know, thumbs up.

Best performance?

Well, her Fright Night routine to Men in Black even had Simon Cowell convinced. “After tonight, ‘G’ stands for ‘The Greatest’,” he said.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

