From Academy Award®-winner Martin Scorsese, one of the greatest living filmmakers, comes an epic drama starring Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson. Dealing with themes of faith and the endurance of belief and the human spirit, SILENCE, in cinemas New Year's Day

Based on the classic novel by Shusaku Endo, this epic drama tells the story of two devout and reverent young Jesuit priests, Father Rodrigues and Father Garrpe, who, in the early 17th century, risk violence and persecution as they journey to Japan in search of their mentor, Father Ferreira, who travelled to Japan many years before and has now gone missing. Upon arrival in Japan, the two young priests discover a country in which Catholicism has been banned and where the new government is systematically eradicating any followers of the Christian faith; circumstances which test their beliefs to the limit as they search for the mysterious Father Ferreira.

