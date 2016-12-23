Name: Sir Tom Jones

Age: 76

Twitter: @RealSirTomJones

Best known for: Being a Welsh singing sensation and national treasure

Bio: You’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know who Welsh music mega star Sir Tom Jones is. His original name was Thomas John Woodward and he was born in Pontypridd in Wales.

His career in the music industry spans no less than six decades, during which he released numerous hit songs including It’s Not Unusual, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat?, Green Green Grass of Home, Kiss, She’s A Lady and Sex Bomb.

He’s sold millions upon millions of records, performed in Las Vegas numerous times, and in 2006 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music.

He was one of the original coaches on the first series of The Voice UK and remained in his spinning red seat for four years, winning the show with Leanne Mitchell in 2012.

Why wasn’t Tom Jones on the Voice UK in 2016?

Well, the Welsh wonder was controversially dropped from the line-up and he wasn’t best pleased about it, openly criticising the BBC for their handling of the situation.

Legions of fans flocked to The Voice UK’s blog to complain about their treatment of the singer, and 83% of voters surveyed by RadioTimes.com said it was a mistake to replace him.

ITV clearly thought the BBC had made a mistake too and invited Jones back when they bought the format.