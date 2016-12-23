Channel 4’s hit royal satire The Windsors is getting a pair of Christmas specials satirising seasonal celebrations at Sandringham.

The specials promise to show Hugh Skinner’s Wills being visited by the ghost of Christmas past (see exclusive clip below) – and Harry Enfield’s Prince Charles giving his first ever Christmas speech to the nation.

But urgent questions remain. Will Pippa’s relationship with Harry be jeopardised by the arrival of a certain billionaire hedge funder with amnesia? And will Beatrice and Eugenie’s single, ‘Daddy Come Home for Christmas’ get the Christmas number one spot?

Also starring in the hit comedy are Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Prince Harry, Katy Wix, as Fergie, Ellie White as Beatrice, Celeste Dring as Eugenie, Tim Wallers as Prince Andrew and Matthew Cottle as Prince Edward.

What time is The Windsors Christmas Special on TV tonight?

The first special is on Friday 23rd December at 10pm on Channel 4

