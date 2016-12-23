BBC’s Bake Off isn’t finished yet: Mel and Sue, ‘Merry’ Mary Berry and Paul ‘Scrooge’ Hollywood, will all be back to whisk you a Merry Christmas with two yuletide specials.

The fab four will be reuniting one last time before the show moves Mel-Sue-and-Mary-less to Channel 4. And they'll be mixing up some festive feelings with four bakers from past series.

The former contestants will be returning for three holiday challenges, after which one baker will be declared the first Bake Off Christmas champion.

When is The Great British Bake Off Christmas special on TV?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air its first episode at 4:45pm on Christmas Day, straight after Frozen, on BBC1. Part one will then be repeated on Boxing Day morning at 11:30am before the channel airs the second part that evening at 7pm.

Which bakers will be returning to the tent?

Exactly which former bakers will be back is being kept secret by the BBC for now.

Okay, so what can you tell me?

That Paul Hollywood and Mary will be wearing Christmas Jumpers. That’s worth something, right?

