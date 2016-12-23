When last we saw Grantchester's Sidney Chambers (James Norton) he was holding his beloved – and rather pregnant – Amanda (Morven Christie) by the river, so will life be complicated when we catch up with the duo in December?

Expect murder, mystery, malice and maybe even a baby in a manger before the the feature length episode (who'd say no to 90 minutes of James Norton?) is out.

What time is Grantchester on TV?

Sidney Chambers will be back on ITV on Saturday December 24th at 9pm

