What time is the Grantchester Christmas Special on TV? James Norton and Robson Green return to solve a Christmas mystery in the snow... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Sarah Doran Friday 23 December 2016 at 10:40AM When last we saw Grantchester's Sidney Chambers (James Norton) he was holding his beloved – and rather pregnant – Amanda (Morven Christie) by the river, so will life be complicated when we catch up with the duo in December? Expect murder, mystery, malice and maybe even a baby in a manger before the the feature length episode (who'd say no to 90 minutes of James Norton?) is out. What time is Grantchester on TV? Sidney Chambers will be back on ITV on Saturday December 24th at 9pm What are the best shows to watch on TV this Christmas? And what time are they on? DoctorWho Call theMidwife Strictly Come DancingChristmas special Grantchester Maigret's Dead Man Sherlock Mrs Brown's Boys Outnumbered We're Going onA Bear Hunt EastEnders CoronationStreet Emmerdale The GreatChristmas Bake Off Witness for the Prosecution Ethel and Ernest Last Tango inHalifax To Walk Invisible:The Bronte Sisters JonathanCreek Birds of aFeather Walliamsand Friend Robot Wars Philomena CunkOn Christmas The Real MarigoldOn Tour The EntireUniverse Gogglesprogs The Windsors BlanketyBlank The Flying ScotsmanFrom the Footplate Still OpenAll Hours RevoltingRhymes Find out more in the Radio Times Christmas issue, on sale from Saturday 3rd December continue reading