Based on the popular and award-winning book that tells the story of his parents' lives, Ethel & Ernest is a long-awaited and star studded Raymond Briggs adaptation that looks set to be a real Christmas cracker.

Starring Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent as milkman Ernest and Brenda Blethyn as his wife Ethel, the story tells the story of Briggs' parents across six decades from the 1920s to the 1970s as they live through changing and troubling times from the depression to the second world war and beyond.

The animated film also stars the voice talents of Luke Treadway, Virginia McKenna, EastEnders legend June Brown, Call the Midwife's Pam Ferris, The Thick of It star Roger Allam and the Fast Show's Simon Day.

Raymond Briggs said of the film: “My mother’s reaction would no doubt have been: 'Oh, Ernest! We're going to be on the pictures! We might even be at the Odeon in Wimbledon!’”

Jim Broadbent added: "It's such a beautiful book by a wonderful artist. It's truly inspiring - a great, honest story of a whole generation. It's lovely and irresistible.”

What time is Ethel & Ernest on TV?

Ethel & Ernest is on BBC1 at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28th December

Here's a trailer: