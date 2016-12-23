How does Santa visit all the billions of little boys and girls in the world in just one night? It's a question that has perplexed scientists for many years – but a Harry Potter fan has finally come up with a theory that could explain everything.

Reddit user Arumple suggested: "The whole 'Santa coming down the chimney' thing is clearly just a muggle conspiracy to cover up the fact that Santa is a wizard traveling by floo powder."

Genius! Then IndeedGardenia chimed in to explain how he travels so quickly: "Santa is clearly a wizard with a time turner."

Father Christmas could also have the ability to obliviate muggles who see him, or perhaps he has an invisibility cloak. And how does he fit all the presents in his sleigh? Easy – that's an extension charm.

What if you don't have a fireplace, say the critics? No problem: apparition is the answer (though as JK Rowling recently revealed, it's not so easy to magic yourself to another country – that's one of the reasons Newt Scamander had to take a boat to New York. So perhaps that's why he keeps his reindeer on hand to help out.)

Yer a wizard, Santa.