The 9 stages of last-minute Christmas shopping It will be OK...won't it? By Emma Daly Friday 23 December 2016 at 8:22AM 1 First you try to comfort yourself. There's still plenty of time, right? 2 Ok, so there's a teeny bit of panic when you realise it's too late to buy online 3 And you accept you're going to have to face the shops 4 You arrive only to find out things are sold out, no longer in that size, only available in a store fourteen hundred miles away... 5 You want to blame the snotty teenage shop assistant but know it's not really their fault 6 So you trudge to yet another shopping complex 7 You tell yourself you must resist the urge to overreact 8 After all, there are always back ups - who doesn't want toilet seat covers? 9 And who's really going to care if your gifts aren't that great? continue reading Share your pain... The 9 stages of last-minute Christmas shopping