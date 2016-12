And who's really going to care if your gifts aren't that great?

After all, there are always back ups - who doesn't want toilet seat covers?

You tell yourself you must resist the urge to overreact

So you trudge to yet another shopping complex

You want to blame the snotty teenage shop assistant but know it's not really their fault

You arrive only to find out things are sold out, no longer in that size, only available in a store fourteen hundred miles away...

And you accept you're going to have to face the shops

Ok, so there's a teeny bit of panic when you realise it's too late to buy online

First you try to comfort yourself. There's still plenty of time, right?

