1

First you try to comfort yourself. There's still plenty of time, right?

2

Ok, so there's a teeny bit of panic when you realise it's too late to buy online

3

And you accept you're going to have to face the shops

4

You arrive only to find out things are sold out, no longer in that size, only available in a store fourteen hundred miles away...

5

You want to blame the snotty teenage shop assistant but know it's not really their fault

6

So you trudge to yet another shopping complex

7

You tell yourself you must resist the urge to overreact 

8

After all, there are always back ups - who doesn't want toilet seat covers?

9

And who's really going to care if your gifts aren't that great?