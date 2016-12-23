Christmas is coming, Radio Times magazine is getting fat, and every channel in the UK is pulling their absolute best out of the hat to fill the festive TV schedules this year.

We've picked out some of the best TV shows on during Christmas 2016 in the UK right here, complete with confirmed broadcast times, cast lists and much more.

From Christmas staples like Strictly Come Dancing and Mrs Brown's Boys to great dramas including Sherlock, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, Grantchester and more, there's something for everyone this year.

So, without further ado, check out the grid below to see if your favourite is here. Click on the pictures to find out more about each show, including when they're on and what's in store.

Doctor
Who

Call the
Midwife

Strictly Come Dancing
Christmas special

Grantchester 

Maigret's Dead Man
 

Sherlock

Mrs Brown's Boys

Outnumbered

We're Going on
A Bear Hunt

EastEnders

Coronation
Street


Emmerdale

The Great
Christmas Bake Off

Witness for the 
Prosecution

Ethel and Ernest
 

Last Tango in
Halifax

To Walk Invisible:
The Bronte Sisters

Jonathan
Creek

Birds of a
Feather

Walliams
and Friend

Robot Wars
 

Philomena Cunk
On Christmas

The Real Marigold
On Tour 

The Entire
Universe

Gogglesprogs

The Windsors

Blankety
Blank

The Flying Scotsman
From the Footplate

Still Open
All Hours

Revolting
Rhymes 