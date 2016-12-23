ITV war-reporter turned news reader Mark Austin marked the end of his 30-year career with ITV news as he signed off his final broadcast on Thursday night.

Austin, who shocked many with a sudden declaration of his intention to leave his news reading role earlier this year, thanked viewers as he bid farewell.

“It seems to me unbiased, accurate news is now more important than ever," said Austin, "and that’s what I’ve tried to bring you.”

Tonight, @markaustinitv said a fond farewell as he presented his final Evening News. Here's what he had to say:https://t.co/UKGMiADeLO pic.twitter.com/PeS75AVteK — ITV News (@itvnews) December 22, 2016

His ITV news colleagues paid tribute to him with an impressive montage of his live broadcasts, from London to Kathmandu and beyond.

.@markaustintv has said goodbye to ITV News after an incredible 30 years. Here's just a few of the highlights from his remarkable career pic.twitter.com/b48BsOG4Xf — ITV News (@itvnews) December 22, 2016

Austin, who wrote of his fears for the future of television news in Radio Times magazine, received a standing ovation in the news room, captured on camera by ITV News London broadcast journalist Tyrone J Francis.

Tributes poured in from Austin's ITV colleagues, one of whom he strongly considered replacing.

And finally.. great to celebrate the end of a wonderful ITN career with @markaustintv in @ScarsdaleW8 tonight. pic.twitter.com/7vJoaOzTHz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016

We don't look well ... https://t.co/EFUCoJFSDE — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) December 23, 2016

At least I look employed. https://t.co/bxieuMzTxy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 23, 2016

Until I take your job ... https://t.co/XelfB4BKMb — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) December 23, 2016

Good Morning Britain is totally up for that too, apparently...

I would love that....Will you tell Morgan or should I ? https://t.co/EKiQgKblpW — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) December 22, 2016

Because while his time behind the desk is over, Austin has said we definitely haven't seen the last of him.

Over and out.....for now — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) December 22, 2016

He's got his eyes on the prize, you see.

For those asking, my desire is to be a pundit on @BBCMOTD with @GaryLineker . Move over @alanshearer — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) December 22, 2016

And the boss is listening...

Send me your CV. Any television work you may have done. Playing career etc. https://t.co/NzTD4XmPMM — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2016

But will Austin have what it takes?