ITV war-reporter turned news reader Mark Austin marked the end of his 30-year career with ITV news as he signed off his final broadcast on Thursday night.
Austin, who shocked many with a sudden declaration of his intention to leave his news reading role earlier this year, thanked viewers as he bid farewell.
“It seems to me unbiased, accurate news is now more important than ever," said Austin, "and that’s what I’ve tried to bring you.”
His ITV news colleagues paid tribute to him with an impressive montage of his live broadcasts, from London to Kathmandu and beyond.
Austin, who wrote of his fears for the future of television news in Radio Times magazine, received a standing ovation in the news room, captured on camera by ITV News London broadcast journalist Tyrone J Francis.
Tributes poured in from Austin's ITV colleagues, one of whom he strongly considered replacing.
Good Morning Britain is totally up for that too, apparently...
Because while his time behind the desk is over, Austin has said we definitely haven't seen the last of him.
He's got his eyes on the prize, you see.
And the boss is listening...
But will Austin have what it takes?