Saturday's final marked the end of Len Goodman’s time as head judge of Strictly Come Dancing – or so we thought.

In a Snapchat video captioned “Please don’t go Len”, taken by former contestant Laura Whitmore at the Strictly final after-party, guests begged the 72-year-old to stay on the series, even jokingly offering Len contracts to sign.

He then seized the microphone and bellowed: “I’m coming back, don’t worry!”

Of course, Goodman is continuing to judge on Strictly’s American equivalent, Dancing with the Stars, due to his two-year contract with the show, and will be on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2017.

He'll also be making his final bow on this year's (pre-recorded) Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

However, it sounds like he could already be having second thoughts about leaving the show. At the very least, he'll need to come back to make sure Craig Revel Horwood isn't getting out of hand...

